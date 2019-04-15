Raw Bar coming to Canton waterfront in former Boathouse restaurant space

The Canton waterfront is getting a new hangout this summer.

River Partners, the management team behind Fells Point spots Bond Street Social and Barcocina, announced that they will be opening Raw Bar in the former Boathouse space. It’s located at 2809 Boston St. at Tindeco Wharf, a former tin factory that now houses apartments and office space.

The Boathouse closed in October and an application to transfer ownership was filed in March. It has not yet been approved, according to a spokesman for the liquor board.

According to a release, Raw Bar will feature “fresh takes on fresh seafood in an upscale yet approachable social environment.”

“It’s a fantastic waterfront space,” said Shane M. Gerken, general manager of Barcocina.

There are no plans for major renovations to the building, and fans of Boathouse can look forward to continuity at Raw Bar, he said. “We’re staying within the footprint is there,” he said.

