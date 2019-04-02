Free food for O's fans: Orioles Opening Day specials in the Baltimore area

When else can you get free breakfast at a bar at 6 a.m. in Baltimore? Or a chicken sandwich for wearing your Orioles T-shirt?

Each year, the Orioles’ home opener at Camden Yards is virtually a city-wide holiday. The area’s bars and restaurants are eager to get in on the action with an assortment of giveaways, tailgates and food-and-drink specials.

Look out for the following specials this Thursday when the Orioles take on the Yankees:

Chick-fil-A

At participating Chick-fil-A restaurants, customers wearing Baltimore Orioles shirts, hats or jerseys will get one free chicken sandwich while supplies last. Not valid in the drive-through.

400 E. Pratt St., Inner Harbor and other area locations. 410-244-6120. chick-fil-a.com

Pickles Pub

Just across the street from Camden Yards, Pickles Pub will have a free breakfast buffet from 6 a.m. to 9 a.m., as well as drink specials throughout the day.

520 Washington Blvd., Ridgley’s Delight. 410-752-1784. picklespub.com

Nando’s Peri-Peri Chicken

The Nando’s on Baltimore Street will offer happy hour pricing on beer ($3), wine ($4) and sangria ($3). Get 24 grilled wings for $19.95 and other food specials.

421 W. Baltimore St., downtown. 443-681-3675. nandosperiperi.com

This article will be updated.

