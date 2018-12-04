Noona's Pizza, from Dooby's owner, opening this week in Midtown-Belvedere

A bar and restaurant from the team behind Dooby’s will open to the public this week in Midtown-Belvedere.

Noona’s Pizza will open at 5 p.m. Wednesday, owner Phil Han said. The restaurant, located in the space in the Fitzgerald apartment building that previously housed Two Boots Pizza, will offer pizzas, sandwiches, small plates and entrees with Korean and Southern influences.

“We hope to be a really cool, just go-to neighborhood spot,” Han said.

Pizza takes the spotlight at Noona’s, but other dishes like charred sweet potatoes with honey and ricotta, sandwiches stuffed with crispy monkfish or fried chicken, and braised lamb with farro populate the menu, as well. Prices range from $4 for snacks and sides to $20 entrees.

The kimchi pork belly pizza is a must-try item, Han said.

“I don’t think you’re going to find that anywhere else,” he said.

The Korean-inspired pizza is among the dishes and design elements at Noona’s that give a nod to Dooby’s, Han’s first restaurant in Mount Vernon. The coffee mugs, for instance, are branded with the Dooby’s name.

“There are little hints throughout the restaurant that let guests know that we’re affiliated with Dooby’s,” Han said.

When he opened his other bars and restaurants — including Dooby’s and Sugarvale — Han said he played it safe with opening menus, taking feedback from customers into account.

But at Noona’s opening, the menu and the restaurant’s decor will be more expressive, he said.

“We really felt like we had the support and the flexibility to elevate things a little,” Han said.

Noona’s held a series of “private training nights” to prepare for its full opening Wednesday, and so far the restaurant has been well-received by neighbors, he said.

“There aren’t that many restaurants left” in the area, Han said. “The anticipation was building up.”

Noona’s kitchen will be open from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday through Wednesday, with extended bar hours until midnight. From Thursday through Saturday the restaurant will serve food from 11 a.m. to midnight, and the bar will be open until 1 a.m.

