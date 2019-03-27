Don’t miss the Carroll County home show this weekend!
Baltimore chef Cindy Wolf named finalist for James Beard Award for 8th time

Christina Tkacik
For the eighth time, Cindy Wolf has been named a finalist for the James Beard Awards, one of the food industry’s top honors.

The James Beard Foundation announced the finalists at a conference Wednesday in Houston. Winners will be named at a gala May 6 in Chicago.

Clavel Mezcaleria, the Remington restaurant known for its innovative take on Mexican food, was named a semifinalist in the Outstanding Bar Program category, but did not go on to become a finalist.

Wolf was named to the Best Chef: Mid Atlantic list. She has been a finalist eight times and never won the category.

Wolf could not be immediately reached for comment.

In 1995, Wolf opened Savannah, a restaurant at the Admiral Fell Inn in Fells Point with her then-husband Tony Foreman. After a two year stint there, the pair moved the investor-backed restaurant to the end of Exeter Street and renamed it Charleston.

This is the 29th year for the awards. Baltimore has taken home just one James Beard Award: Spike Gjerde, the chef of such restaurants as Woodberry Kitchen and Parts & Labor, won Best Chef: Mid Atlantic in 2015.

