Food Network show seeks volunteers to renovate Essex restaurant

Producers with a Food Network show are looking for volunteers to help renovate — and then eat at — an Essex restaurant.

The show, called “Restaurant: Impossible,” sends host Robert Irvine to struggling restaurants to give them a new menu and renovation with a budget of just $10,000. From June 11 through 12, they’ll work their magic on Al’s Seafood on Eastern Boulevard.

According to an announcement, producers are seeking “enthusiastic individuals” for painting, construction, remodeling and other tasks. Volunteers can choose one of three shifts: noon to 7 p.m. June 11; 7 p.m. to 2 a.m. the following morning; or 10:30 a.m. until 6 p.m. on June 12.

In particular, they want contractors, electricians, plumbers and upholsterers to work for free.

Producers are also looking for people to come in June 12 and eat the food at the revamped Al’s Seafood. Diners must pay for their own meals.

An air date has not been set, but a producer for the show says episodes typically air around three months after filming.

Anyone interested in working should email rivolunteer@levitylive.com with the subject line “1505 MD Volunteer,” their contact information and preferred shift.

Diners interested in eating at Al’s June 12 should use the subject line “1505 MD Reservations.”

