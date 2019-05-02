Faidley's might open restaurant and event space in Catonsville

Damye Hahn wants to make one thing very clear: Faidley’s Seafood is not leaving Lexington Market.

“We are committed to Lexington Market,” she said of the Baltimore public market where her family first set up shop in the 19th century.

But her family is looking to expand their famous business with a restaurant and event space in Catonsville. Hahn said word of the plan traveled quickly about the prospect after she spoke with the Catonsville Chamber of Commerce this week. “God bless ‘em. They’re very excited,” Hahn said.

Hahn said they plan to move into a building formerly home to Plymouth Wallpaper, a Frederick Road fixture that closed for good in 2017. The 22,000-square-foot, two-story building was built in 1900, according to state property records.

“It’s a great old building,” Hahn said. The location formerly housed Heidelbach's grocery, which opened in 1886, the same year that Hahn’s great grandfather opened Faidley’s.

The second floor would be transformed into an event space for Whitehouse Caterers, where Hahn’s daughter-in-law works.

Hahn stressed that the project is in the very early phase and that she has not yet applied for permits. “The whole thing is still evolving,” she said. “We’re not sure they’re going to allow it.”

