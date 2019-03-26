Mount Vernon restaurant The Elephant isn't closed after all — at least not yet

The Elephant will remain open Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays throughout April, its owners announced Tuesday.

”[We] are ecstatic to say that we just CAN NOT say goodbye,” they wrote in an email.

The owners of The Elephant said last week that the storied Mount Vernon restaurant would close amid financial and legal problems. They had previously announced that their last night open to the public would be March 23.

Co-owners Mallory Staley and Steven Rivelis are working to sell the historic mansion, which they spent two years restoring before the restaurant’s 2016 opening.

They will continue to run their catering company, Sascha’s, as well as the cafe at Center Stage. The mansion will still be available for private events before it sells.

Located at 924 N. Charles St., the building housed the Brass Elephant for nearly 30 years until it closed in 2009. It later became home to the Museum Restaurant & Lounge.

Rivelis purchased the building in 2015 for $550,000, state property records show. It’s now listed for $2.9 million.

