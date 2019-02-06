Ekiben plans pop-up with Cocina Luchadoras, rallying around fellow Fells Point restaurant after death threat

Customers aren’t the only ones showing support for Cocina Luchadoras after the Baltimore restaurant’s owner said she received a death threat over a anti-Trump poster. Fellow restaurateurs are speaking out as well.

Ekiben, known for its steamed bun sandwiches and other Asian fusion fare, posted a heartfelt message of support for the Mexican street food eatery — and announced the two restaurants will be teaming up for a onetime pop up.

“The Ekiben family wants to put this out there: Threats of violence against businesses who choose to express themselves genuinely and honestly will not fly here. Not in Baltimore; not in our neighborhood,” Ekiben wrote on its social media channels.

The pop-up event will feature a custom menu created by Ekiben co-owner Steve Chu and Cocina Luchadoras owner Rosalyn Vera, blending the two restaurants’ cuisines. It will take place from 11 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. March 4 at Ekiben, 1622 Eastern Ave.

If the success of Ekiben’s recent pop-up collaboration with Remington taqueria Clavel is any indication, you’ll want to get there early. The restaurant apparently sold out of food during lunch.

“The freedom for a business to express itself regardless of how different or controversial (unless it's hateful and discriminatory) its opinions may be is a valuable and delicate thing and is worth making a raucous about once in a while,” the post announcing the latest pop-up venture read. “We at Ekiben honestly believe that.”

