Royal Farms to sell fried chicken at Cross Street Market

Developers for Cross Street Market say that a Royal Farms stand selling fried chicken will join the offerings at the renovated Federal Hill market this summer.

Arsh Mirmiran, a partner with Caves Valley Partners, which is redeveloping Cross Street Market, said that construction would begin soon on the stall, which will be near the market’s Charles Street entrance.

The new stand appears to be is a first for Royal Farms, or “RoFo,” which has 178 locations — mostly gas stations with adjacent convenience stores — spread throughout Maryland, Virginia, Pennsylvania and Delaware.

Royal Farms’ fried chicken, popular with potato wedges, is a cult favorite in the region. Baltimore Sun readers voted Royal Farms one of the top fried chicken outlets in the area in 2017. Food & Wine magazine included it in a list of “10 Gas Station Foods Across the Country That Are Worth the Detour.”

A spokeswoman for Royal Farms could not immediately be reached for comment.

Once complete, Cross Street Market will include 22 merchants. Atlas Restaurant Group is in lease negotiations to open a seafood tavern and crab house at the Cross Street Market, as well as a seafood market.

The city-owned Cross Street Market, built in 1846, is being developed and leased through a partnership between Caves Valley Partners and CANAdev, a commercial real estate firm. The renovation began in early 2018.

Baltimore Sun reporter Dan Rodricks contributed to this article.

