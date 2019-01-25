Two Catonsville siblings and kid-chefs compete on Food Network episode of 'Chopped'

A pair of young Catonsville siblings appeared on the Food Network’s show “Chopped” this month.
Sara Baunoch, 15, and Sammy Baunoch, 13, appeared on the Jan. 22 episode, which had a sibling theme. The episode will re-air Jan. 31 at 9 p.m.
This isn’t the siblings’ first brush with fame. The two have their own web series, “Sup!,” a cooking and culture show that is meant to educate and inspire viewers.
In addition to their growing social media accounts — they have more than 4,000 Instagram followers and their YouTube channel has attracted more than 10,000 views — they are also authors.
Their book “Snackation,” written by Sara and illustrated by Sammy, is available on Amazon. Published on Jan. 19, the book is currently ranked No. 1 among Kindle e-books’ children’s categories.
