Bmore Licks in Patterson Park goes cashless, part of controversial trend

An ice cream shop along Patterson Park is the latest Baltimore businesses to go cashless.

In a Facebook post, a spokesman for Bmore Licks, which is located on the 2400 block of Eastern Ave., said the decision will make the line move faster and ensure staff safety.

“We apologize for any inconveniences in advance and hope you understand our desire to improve efficiency and protect our team from safety risks,” they said in a post that garnered more than 100 comments in a day.

Businesses forgoing cash are part of a global shift away from bills and coins. In 2017, the Park Cafe & Coffee Bar in Bolton Hill announced it was going cashless after being held up at gunpoint for the fifth time in four months

The switch is not without costs. Not only are there merchant fees for debit and credit cards, but many people still rely on cash, particularly those with lower incomes.

Going cash-free can be especially tough in a city like Baltimore, where 27 percent of the population have bank accounts, credit cards or checks, according to a 2015 Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. study. Instead, they rely on cash.

Some retailers like salad chain Sweetgreen have faced a backlash after going cashless. The store recently announced it would accept cash at all stores, writing in a post, that the move “had the unintended consequence of excluding those who prefer to pay or can only pay with cash.”

Earlier this year, Philadelphia became the first major city to ban cashless businesses. The law takes effect July 1.

