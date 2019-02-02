Baltimore-area food truck named one of 26 best in the U.S. by Food Network

A Maryland food truck was named one of the 26 best in the country by the Food Network. Naturally, its specialty is crab cakes.

Flash Crabcake Company was honored by Food Network as part of a “road trip of America’s best on-the-go eats.”

The food truck, owned by the Gordon family, can be found serving up its delicacies like crab cakes (duh) and cream of crab soup throughout the Baltimore area.

“If you're going to partake of the native crustacean, it's best to have your cakes made by a bunch of lifelong locals like the folks at Flash,” the Food Network article says. “And thanks to their established relationships with shellfish purveyors, the Gordon family (former restaurant owners) are able to keep their quality high and their prices low.”

Flash was the only Maryland food truck to make the list — though Fava Pot in nearby Washington also got a nod.