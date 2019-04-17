Atlas Restaurant group to open seafood spots at Cross Street Market, replacing Nick's

Atlas Restaurant Group is in lease negotiations to open a seafood tavern and crab house at the Cross Street Market, as well as a seafood market.

Both will open in April of next year, according to Atlas Spokesman Joe Sweeney.

“The concepts will be two new brands, interior designs and will be unique to the city of Baltimore,” Joe Sweeney said. “We look forward to being a part of the Federal Hill community, and being the anchor tenant in the historic Cross Street Market.”

The new ventures will replace Nick’s Inner Harbor Seafood, which closed earlier this year amid a lease dispute with Caves Valley Partners, the market’s operator. Caves Valley could not be immediately reached for comment Wednesday.

In a Facebook post, city councilman Eric Costello wrote that he was “thrilled” to have the Atlas Restaurant Group open up in Federal Hill.

It’s the second foray into the public market game for Atlas, which is also behind Baltimore establishments including Loch Bar, Ouzo Bay and The Bygone. Early this summer, Choptank, a 350-seat fish and seafood restaurant, is scheduled to open in Fells Point’s Broadway Market.

When the renovated Cross Street Market reopens this month, it will feature more than 25 current and new tenants, including Annapolis-based roaster Ceremony Coffee, the sandwich place Steve’s Lunch and the butcher Fenwick’s Choice Meats.

In addition, a farmers market will operate along the market building's south side starting this May. The outdoor Cross Street Farmers' Market is scheduled to operate every Saturday, May 4-Oct. 5, with some 20 vendors at the start and room to expand, according to organizers. The hours will be 8 a.m.-noon.

Baltimore Sun reporter Sarah Meehan contributed to this article.

