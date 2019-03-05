Baltimore named one of top 10 cities for food, Yelp says

When it comes to eating out, you can’t do much better than Baltimore.

So says Yelp, which ranks Charm City ninth among the country’s “Top Foodie Cities.”

“Aside from the crab cakes and Old Bay seasoning, the Charm City offers an array of dining spots, from casual pubs to award-winning chefs to food halls,” reads the blurb from Yelp that accompanies the list, which was released Tuesday. “Be sure to try the sweet potato polenta at Water for Chocolate and the buffalo mushroom wrap at Annabel Lee Tavern.”

In compiling the list, “Yelp’s data science team compared cities’ new restaurants, looking at ratings, reviews, cuisine diversity and percentage of food photos,” according to a release from the crowd-searched review forum based out of San Francisco (which, hopefully coincidentally, topped the list).

Of list-topper San Francisco, Yelp wrote, “There’s virtually no cuisine travelers can’t find in the City by the Bay.” (Oh yeah? Here’s betting there’s no Maryland crab cake there to rival what you can buy around here at Faidley’s, G&M or a couple dozen other restaurants and eateries.)

St. Louis, with a wealth of “to-die-for eateries,” placed second, followed by Honolulu, Plano, Texas, San Diego, Las Vegas, Richmond, Va., and Pittsburgh. Austin, Texas, placed 10th, just behind Baltimore.

