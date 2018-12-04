Wit & Wisdom closing on New Year's Day, to be replaced with Atlas group restaurant

Wit & Wisdom, a Tavern by Michael Mina, will be closing at Harbor East’s Four Seasons Hotel on New Year’s Day, with a new eatery from Baltimore’s Atlas Restaurant Group set to take its place.

Operating at the Four Seasons since the hotel opened in November 2012, Wit & Wisdom, from San Francisco-based restaurateur Mina, includes a harbor-front patio and features a menu of “sustainable local seafood and pasture-raised meats.” The restaurant’s contract with the Four Seasons expires at the end of the year, hotel spokeswoman Christina Camba Criss said, adding it was a “mutual agreement” to move on.

The Baltimore area has waved goodbye to a number of dining and drinking establishments in 2018. Some of these recently closed restaurants and bars were quickly replaced, but others remain vacant.

Details about the restaurant to replace Wit & Wisdom will be revealed at a later date, Criss said. A spokesman for Atlas declined to provide further information about the forthcoming restaurant.

The Atlas group also operates Bygone at the Four Seasons, as well as Azumi, the Loch Bar, Tagliata and Ouzo Bay in Harbor East. Its other restaurants include the Italian Disco downtown and the soon-to-come Choptank in Fells Point.

Wit & Wisdom’s fireplaces are such a hit, the restaurant receives requests to light them up in the heat of summer. But it’s not until the weather becomes cool enough for jackets that its fires spark to life. The Harbor East restaurant in the base of the Four Seasons Hotel Baltimore has five fireplaces throughout its bar area, and they’re a draw for customers in the chilly months and beyond, said assistant general manager Ryan Shacochis. “I don’t think there’s really anybody that doesn’t like a fireplace,” he said. “It’s something very ancient that speaks to everybody on a very basic level.” Wit & Wisdom’s fireplaces glow until the restaurant reopens its patio in the spring. Even on their lowest setting, the adjustable gas fireplaces add to the bar’s ambience without emitting too much heat. “It brings people together,” Shacochis said. “It just instantly, I think, makes people happier.” People have an openness around a fire that they don’t show at a standard dinner table, Shacochis said. “I think there’s just an emotional warmth that comes along with it ... a nostalgia, especially this time of year,” he said. “A feeling of belonging and family.” Wit & Wisdom is just one of dozens of bars and restaurants in the Baltimore area offering guests a fireside escape from winter’s chill. Here are a few more. (Sarah Meehan) (Sarah Meehan)

