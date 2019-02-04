Valentine's Day specials at Baltimore-area restaurants

Love is in the air — and this Valentine’s Day, it’ll be in a slew of Baltimore-area restaurants, too.

Whether you’re planning on spending Feb. 14 alone, with that special someone, or with a group of friends in search of a sweet deal, make it a date night to remember at any of these Baltimore-area restaurants where the expertly crafted menus might just sweep you off your feet.

Pro tip: Don’t wait until Feb. 13 to make a reservation.

Alizee will serve a three-course, prix-fixe menu for $66 per guest, which includes one free rose, a champagne toast and no added tax and gratuity fees. Choose one dish from the “Court Me,” “Love Me,” and “Treat Me” sections. Options include Maryland crab bisque, truffled lobster risotto, Moroccan spiced lamb loin and house-made gelato. (4 W. University Parkway, Tuscany-Canterbury; 443-449-6200.)

Avenue Kitchen and Bar will offer a special menu priced at $50 per person. Add an additional $15 for wine pairings. (911 W. 36th St., Hampden; 443-961-8515.)

Azumi will offer a multi-course, prix-fixe menu ranging from $85-$235, based on the entree chosen. The options include poke tartare, lobster skewers, miso black cod, baked lobster imperial and various sushi rolls. (725 Aliceanna St., Harbor East; 443-220-0477.)

Bar Vasquez will serve a three-course, prix-fixe menu for $85 per guest. The menu includes rockfish ceviche, Spanish empanada, braised lamb shank and pistachio tres leches. (1425 Aliceanna St., Harbor East; 410-534-7296.)

The Belvedere will offer a four-course, prix-fixe menu for $79 per guest — not including tax and gratuity — on Feb. 11 and Feb. 14. Cocktail attire is required. Enjoy free entrance to the 13th floor ballroom after dinner for drinks, dancing and live music. The ballroom experience is available for a cover charge of $20 per person, or $30 per couple, if you choose to dine elsewhere. (1 E. Chase St., Mount Vernon; 410-332-1000, ext. 302.)

B&O American Brasserie will serve a three-course, prix-fixe menu for $65 per person. Choices include lobster carrot bisque, stuffed Cornish hen, farro risotto and chocolate hazelnut cake. (2 N. Charles St., downtown; 443-692-6172.)

Carrabba’s Italian Grill will offer three different four-course menus, with two different entree options per menu, ranging from $45 to $65 for two (Feb. 14-17). Choose between the sirloin marsala and the shrimp and scallops linguine, the Tuscan grilled filet and grilled ribeye, and the Tuscan grilled chicken and lasagna. (7600 Belair Road, Overlea; 410-661-5444.)

Charleston will offer two separate five-course menus (the “X” and “O” menus) for $169 per person, or $239 with wine pairings. Menu items include shrimp bisque, pan roasted sea scallops, grilled beef tenderloin and red velvet cake. (1000 Lancaster St., Harbor East; 410-332-7373.)

Chez Hugo Bistro will serve a four-course tasting menu for $55 per person. Enjoy grilled oysters, a salad with pear and blue cheese, ribeye with potato puffs and chocolate custard. (206 E. Redwood St., downtown; 443-438-3002.)

Cinghiale will serve a four-course, prix-fixe menu for $99 per guest, with optional wine pairings available for $139. The menu includes grilled bruschetta with burrata, risotto with shrimp, grilled big eye tuna and bittersweet chocolate custard for dessert. The full a la carte menu will not be available. (822 Lancaster St., Harbor East; 410-547-8282.)

Citron will serve a four-course menu for $85 per guest from Feb. 14 to Feb. 16. Enjoy the lobster bisque, grilled octopus, seared scallops and creme brûlée. Cocktails will be priced at $12. (2605 Quarry Lake Drive, Quarry Lake; 410-363-0900.)

Cosima will serve a three-course, prix-fixe menu for $85 per guest with an optional wine pairing available for $40. Choose a primi, a secondi and a dolci from a range of Italian-inspired dishes, including chilled prawn, veal, ravioli, pan-seared rockfish and lobster risotto. (3000 Falls Road, Hampden; 443-708-7352.)

Clyde’s of Columbia will celebrate Valentine’s Day on Feb. 13 with half-priced bottles of wine. This deal will be available at all Clyde’s locations. (10221 Wincopin Circle, Columbia; 410-730-2829.)

Flamant will serve a four-course, prix-fixe menu for $85 per person with an optional wine pairing available for an additional $55. Options include trout caviar, white bean soup, coffee-and-chili-rubbed braised short ribs and chocolate beignets. A credit card is required to reserve your table. (17 Annapolis St., Annapolis; 410-267-0274.)

Fogo de Chao Brazilian Steakhouse will provide Valentine’s guests (Feb. 14-17) with a gift card for their next visit. One card will be given out per couple. The gift card is valid Feb. 18-May 2. (600 E. Pratt St., Inner Habor; 410-528-9292.)

Germano’s Piattini will host a live jazz performance plus a three-course, prix-fixe menu for $35. Performances run at 6 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. (300 S. High St., Little Italy; 410-752-4515.)