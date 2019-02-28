Trinacria restaurant in Mount Vernon is closed 'until further notice'

Mount Vernon’s Trinacria Ristorante & Bar is closed “until further notice,” according to a sign taped to the restaurant’s door.

“We will be closed until further notice. Sorry for the inconvenience,” reads the handwritten note posted on the restaurant’s glass front door. No further details were provided. Phone calls to owner Vincent Fava at Trinacria’s Paca Street location, which remains open, were not returned as of early Thursday afternoon.

The Trinacria restaurant opened on Centre Street in Mount Vernon in 2014. It is operated by the same family that has run the Italian grocery store and deli on Paca Street since 1908.

The restaurant closed for about a month for renovations in summer 2016. It was also closed for two days in April 2015, after being damaged during the unrest following the death of Freddie Gray.

