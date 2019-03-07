New food stall On Top Hot Dogs + Burgers to replace White Envelope at R. House starting Friday

Chef Federico Tischler is switching the focus of his stall in the popular R. House food hall from Venezuelan to American street food, beginning on Friday.

The enterprise will be christened On Top Hot Dogs + Burgers and will replace White Envelope, according to a news release issued by R. House. Tischler said he’s recasting the stall because he hopes to elevate American street food.

“We want to change the image of a burger being a really bad food,” he said in the release. “It’s an experience. You eat it with your hands and get messy a little bit.”

Tischler’s concept for his new enterprise is similar to that of White Envelope, which sold arepas, or corn-based patties, stuffed with an inventive array of ingredients and sauces. On Top’s diners will start with the basic burger or hot dog and then customize their meal by selecting from 10 ingredients and a dozen sauces.

For example, the release said, the stall’s signature hot dog is called “Bullet the Blue Sky.” Either a beef or chicken hot dog is enhanced with bacon, cheddar cheese, red cabbage, ground crispy tostones (fried plantains) and five sauces.

“There’s no pressure to follow the rules of a specific burger,” Tischler said. “You can play with flavors even if they don’t traditionally match.”

R. House opened in 2016 and features nine food stalls and a rotating pop-up kitchen in the former automobile showroom at 301 W. 29th St.

