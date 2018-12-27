Hawaiian poke restaurant opens in South Baltimore

PokeOno, a fast-casual restaurant specializing in the Hawaiian dish poke, has opened at the Southside Marketplace in South Baltimore.

The restaurant opened its doors Dec. 15 and celebrated a grand opening Saturday. It serves bowls ($7.95 for regular size, $10.95 for large) featuring diced raw fish — ahi tuna, salmon, shrimp or tofu for vegetarians — combined with rice, greens and a variety of toppings.

The 900-square-foot restaurant mirrors its Philadelphia location, with a “surfer chic” aesthetic, lots of wood tones and a tropical feel, along with a projector streaming classic and contemporary surfer movies.

Baltimore Sun reporter John-John Williams IV contributed to this article.

CAPTION Dirt bike riders were seen zipping down North Monroe Street in West Baltimore and popping wheelies Tuesday while filming a movie scene. Based on a casting call posted to the Maryland Film Office’s website , it appears the “ride scenes” were shot for the feature film “Charm City,” alternately called “12 O’Clock Boys.” The film will reportedly be executive produced by Will Smith and is based on the 2013 documentary “12 O’Clock Boys” directed by Maryland Institute College of Art alum Lotfy Nathan. Dirt bike riders were seen zipping down North Monroe Street in West Baltimore and popping wheelies Tuesday while filming a movie scene. Based on a casting call posted to the Maryland Film Office’s website , it appears the “ride scenes” were shot for the feature film “Charm City,” alternately called “12 O’Clock Boys.” The film will reportedly be executive produced by Will Smith and is based on the 2013 documentary “12 O’Clock Boys” directed by Maryland Institute College of Art alum Lotfy Nathan. CAPTION Highlights from the True Laurels showcase of Baltimore-based rappers at the Trillectro music festival. (Ulysses Muñoz / Baltimore Sun video) Highlights from the True Laurels showcase of Baltimore-based rappers at the Trillectro music festival. (Ulysses Muñoz / Baltimore Sun video)

bbritto@baltsun.com

twitter.com/brittanybritto

MORE BALTIMORE DINER

100 essential food and drink experiences every Baltimorean must try

Map: 10 hot Baltimore restaurants

Dish Baltimore: Search Baltimore Sun-reviewed restaurants