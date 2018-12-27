Hawaiian poke restaurant opens in South Baltimore

PokeOno, a fast-casual restaurant specializing in the Hawaiian dish poke, has opened at the Southside Marketplace in South Baltimore.
The restaurant opened its doors Dec. 15 and celebrated a grand opening Saturday. It serves bowls ($7.95 for regular size, $10.95 for large) featuring diced raw fish — ahi tuna, salmon, shrimp or tofu for vegetarians — combined with rice, greens and a variety of toppings.
The 900-square-foot restaurant mirrors its Philadelphia location, with a “surfer chic” aesthetic, lots of wood tones and a tropical feel, along with a projector streaming classic and contemporary surfer movies.
Baltimore Sun reporter John-John Williams IV contributed to this article.