New Food Network show seeking first-time restaurant owners in Baltimore

First-time Baltimore restaurant owners, this could be your chance.

High Noon Entertainment — the production company behind TV shows such as “Cake Boss” and “Fixer Upper” — is seeking up to three first-time restaurant owners for a new Food Network show tentatively titled “Opening Night,” according to High Noon casting producer Peter Reiss.

Channels like the Food Network have shown viewers from coast to coast that there's more to Baltimore's food scene than just crabs. From pit beef to Cap'n Crunch French toast, local favorites from Charm City have made their television debut. Scroll through the photos that follow to see the area restaurants, chefs and food retailers that have made appearances on the Food Network, Travel Channel, Cooking Channel and beyond. (Sarah Meehan) (Sarah Meehan)

Scheduled to air in 2019, the new series plans to follow a restaurant owner’s journey with the help of a “well-known consultant” based in Philadelphia. Each eatery will receive its own one-hour episode. High Noon is looking for restaurants opening within the next three months, December through February.

“Our opening night expert will whip your restaurant into shape — from kitchen flow and staff training to menu tweaking and testing — giving your dream a boost for bigger success,” reads a call-out for casting. “We’ll track your progress, catch it all on camera, and change your fate and future.”

Interested parties can apply at highnoontv.com/casting.

