Nick's Inner Harbor Seafood to close in January

Cross Street Market vendor Nick’s Inner Harbor Seafood has announced it will close in January amid a lease dispute with the market’s operator.

The eatery plans to close to the public Jan. 7 and will vacate the premises by Jan. 11, said Kwang Lee, who has owned Nick’s since 2008. As of now, there are no plans to open a new location.

“I try, but you know it’s very hard to find” a new space, Lee said, although he’s willing to consider new locations if people have recommendations.

Earlier this month, a court ordered that the owners of Nick’s pay outstanding rent to Caves Valley Partners, the Towson-based real estate developer and operator of the Federal Hill market. The summary judgment found that Caves Valley is “entitled to possession of the leased premises.”

Neither Lee and nor Arsh Mirmiran, a partner at Caves Valley, would comment further on the legal matter.

Nick’s lease disputes with Caves Valley Partners, which is in the process of renovating Cross Street Market, have spanned two years.

Caves Valley attempted to evict Nick’s in January 2017, but Nick’s fought back, filing a motion in Baltimore Circuit Court. Caves Valley sent another eviction notice in June of this year, and Lee filed a lawsuit in response. The court ruled in Caves Valley’s favor, according to Lee’s attorney, Peter A. Prevas.

When the renovated market is unveiled this spring, it will feature 26 current and new tenants, including Annapolis-based roaster Ceremony Coffee, the sandwich place Steve’s Lunch and the butcher Fenwick’s Choice Meats. The market will also offer fresh produce.

The market is slated to have a more modern, industrial feel when it’s complete, with vendors creating their own looks for their stalls, and there will be seating for up to 600 people.

Baltimore Sun reporters Sarah Meehan and Meredith Cohn contributed to this article.

