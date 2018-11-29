What to eat and drink at the 2018 Baltimore monument lighting

Balitmoreans can chow down on cocoa, cookies and chestnuts roasted on an open fire next Thursday in Monument Park. If they take a moment to look up from their plates, they’ll also see the Washington Monument brighten the sky with holiday lights.

The more than two dozen food vendors who will serve the crowds at the 47th annual monument lighting were announced Thursday by Downtown Partnership of Baltimore, the event organizer. Musical entertainment begins at 5 p.m., a press release said. Not quite three hours later, officials will flip the switch that sets the monument aglow and that begins the fireworks display.

The fireworks were behind schedule, but still spectacular.

Food and beverage vendors will be available in the north, west and south parks surrounding the monument. The south park will include a family area where kids can make crafts, get their faces painted and have a photo taken with Santa, the release said.

Food vendors will include:

Ekiben, serving steamed bun sandwiches and rice bowls;

National Federation of the Blind (hot chocolate and apple cider);

JBEE’s Jamaican Me Crazy (Jamaican food);

Funtastic Foods (funnel cakes, hot dogs and corn dogs);

Vagrant Coffee (coffee and cocoa);

BricknFire Pizza;

Thin Blue Smoke (seafood and barbecue);

Pasta La Vista Baby (Italian subs, pasta and roasted chestnuts);

Baltimore Waffle Company (Belgian Liege Waffles);

Sutton Place Apartments (coffee and cocoa);

HomeSlyce Pizza Bar (pizza);

Pratt Street Ale House;

Nando's Peri-Peri;

The Urban Oyster (crab soup, grilled oysters and apple cider);

DelMarVa Popcorn;

Magdalena Restaurant (soup);

The Verandah (Indian Street food);

Akbar Restaurant (vegetable samosas and chicken tikka masala);

Chick-fil-A (chicken sandwiches and nuggets);

Farm to Charm food truck (burgers, sandwiches and fries);

Dizzy Cow Pizzeria (pizza);

Mexican On The Run food truck (tacos, quesadillas and burritos);

Deddle’s Mini Donuts;

The Green Bowl food truck (Asian and Latin food);

Flash Crabcake Co.;

Gypsy Queen Cafe (Asian and Latin food, plus crab cones);

Kooper's Chowhound Burger Wagon (burgers and fries)

and Domino Sugar (cookies).

