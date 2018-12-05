Middle-Eastern grill, women's boutique slated to open in Marketplace at Fells Point

A women’s boutique and a Middle-Eastern restaurant will open in the Marketplace at Fells Point on South Broadway, according to a news release.

Mint & Major, a 1,717-square-foot store featuring a selection of clothing, jewelry, accessories, beauty items and home and lifestyle brands, is slated to open at 612 S. Broadway. The exact date has not been determined by the business.

Next door, Saffron Grill, the 2,308-square-foot space located at 616 S. Broadway, will serve up Indian and Pakistani cuisine, including kebabs, lamb chops, gyros, as well as American fare like burgers and milkshakes.

The grill is slated to host a soft opening in January and a grand opening in early February.

