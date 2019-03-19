Michael's Cafe has opened its second location in Middle River

The popular Michael’s Cafe announced Tuesday that is has opened its long-awaited second restaurant in Middle River.

The new establishment is serving customers at Greenleigh at Crossroads near Interstate 95 and Route 43, according to a news release. Chef Josh Vecchiolla will preside over the 9,900-square-foot space, which is about three-quarters the size of the flagship restaurant in Timonium.

The menu will feature American classics such as steak, sandwiches and seafood, along with a few new dishes, including Vecchiolla’s signature scallops and grits. The indoor space includes a 40-foot bar and can seat 210 customers. A 900-square-foot outdoor dining area and lounge will be built later this spring, the release said.

The second location has been a long time in coming.

The original cafe has been in business for about 35 years in Timonium at 2119 York Road. In 2013, the restaurant’s owners backed out of a plan to open a second dining establishment in Federal Hill after it was opposed by neighbors who cited concerns about occupancy limits and parking.

“We have spent much time searching for the perfect geographic location to expand,” restaurant owner and operator Steve Dellis said in the release. “We are thrilled to be opening this second family-owned and operated restaurant in White Marsh-Middle River.”

A grand opening is scheduled for May.

CAPTION Dirt bike riders were seen zipping down North Monroe Street in West Baltimore and popping wheelies Tuesday while filming a movie scene. Based on a casting call posted to the Maryland Film Office’s website , it appears the “ride scenes” were shot for the feature film “Charm City,” alternately called “12 O’Clock Boys.” The film will reportedly be executive produced by Will Smith and is based on the 2013 documentary “12 O’Clock Boys” directed by Maryland Institute College of Art alum Lotfy Nathan. Dirt bike riders were seen zipping down North Monroe Street in West Baltimore and popping wheelies Tuesday while filming a movie scene. Based on a casting call posted to the Maryland Film Office’s website , it appears the “ride scenes” were shot for the feature film “Charm City,” alternately called “12 O’Clock Boys.” The film will reportedly be executive produced by Will Smith and is based on the 2013 documentary “12 O’Clock Boys” directed by Maryland Institute College of Art alum Lotfy Nathan. CAPTION Actor Kevin Spacey has been spotted in Baltimore recently. Scheduled to appear in court Jan. 7 in Nantucket to be arraigned on the indecent assault and battery charges, Spacey could face as many as five years in prison if convicted. Actor Kevin Spacey has been spotted in Baltimore recently. Scheduled to appear in court Jan. 7 in Nantucket to be arraigned on the indecent assault and battery charges, Spacey could face as many as five years in prison if convicted.

mmccauley@baltsun.com

twitter.com/mcmccauley