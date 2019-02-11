El Salto Mexican restaurant to open third location in Perry Hall

El Salto Mexican restaurant, a longtime staple in Brooklyn Park, will be opening a third location, this one in Perry Hall.

The restaurant plans to open in the Perry Hall Square shopping center on Ebenezer Road, manager Jesus Alcala said. As of yet, there is no projected opening date, he said.

In addition to the original location on Ritchie Highway, which opened in 1995, El Salto has a second location, on Waltham Woods Road in Parkville. El Salto was voted the top Mexican restaurant in The Sun’s 2018 Best of Baltimore readers’ poll.

CAPTION Actor Kevin Spacey has been spotted in Baltimore recently. Scheduled to appear in court Jan. 7 in Nantucket to be arraigned on the indecent assault and battery charges, Spacey could face as many as five years in prison if convicted. Actor Kevin Spacey has been spotted in Baltimore recently. Scheduled to appear in court Jan. 7 in Nantucket to be arraigned on the indecent assault and battery charges, Spacey could face as many as five years in prison if convicted. CAPTION Dirt bike riders were seen zipping down North Monroe Street in West Baltimore and popping wheelies Tuesday while filming a movie scene. Based on a casting call posted to the Maryland Film Office’s website , it appears the “ride scenes” were shot for the feature film “Charm City,” alternately called “12 O’Clock Boys.” The film will reportedly be executive produced by Will Smith and is based on the 2013 documentary “12 O’Clock Boys” directed by Maryland Institute College of Art alum Lotfy Nathan. Dirt bike riders were seen zipping down North Monroe Street in West Baltimore and popping wheelies Tuesday while filming a movie scene. Based on a casting call posted to the Maryland Film Office’s website , it appears the “ride scenes” were shot for the feature film “Charm City,” alternately called “12 O’Clock Boys.” The film will reportedly be executive produced by Will Smith and is based on the 2013 documentary “12 O’Clock Boys” directed by Maryland Institute College of Art alum Lotfy Nathan.

ckaltenbach@baltsun.com

twitter.com/chriskaltsun