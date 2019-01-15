Ejji Ramen restaurant in Belvedere Square offering free dish to federal employees during government shutdown

The Ejji Ramen restaurant in Belvedere Square is offering free meals to federal workers during the ongoing partial government shutdown.

Federal workers with a valid government ID will be able to order a free Rice Bowl dish at the North Baltimore eatery, as well as at a second Ejji Ramen location inside the Westfield Montgomery Mall in Bethesda.

The free dish will be rotated every few days, and will remain available to federal workers “until stated otherwise,” according to a press release from the Asian restaurant.

Tuesday’s offering at the Baltimore location is a chili and artichoke curry. Diners in Bethesda will be able to get a braised pork belly with bean sprouts and egg. Future offerings will be listed on the restaurant’s social media sites, including Facebook and Instagram.

“We know it’s not much, but we really wanted to do something nice for the people who are affected by the current furlough, and food makes people happy,” co-owner Oscar Lee said in the release. “Ejji Ramen is all about positive vibes, and if we can bring a smile to a few people during this shutdown, then we’ve done our part.”

