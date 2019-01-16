Hungry? Baltimore County Restaurant Week kicks off Friday at some 60 suburban eateries

Good news for the hungry but budget-minded: Baltimore County Restaurant Week, offering reduced-price meals at more than 60 restaurants, begins Friday.

The week (which actually runs 16 days, until Feb. 2) features fixed-price lunch, brunch and dinner menus, priced at $15-$35. The restaurants are scattered throughout the county, from Dimitri’s International Grille in Catonsville to Jimmy’s Famous Seafood in Dundalk, The Melting Pot in Towson to Kooper’s in Jacksonville.

Diners, prepare your forks. Some of the area’s best eateries are offering wallet-friendly fixed-price brunches, lunches and dinners during the biannual Baltimore Restaurant Week, Jan. 11-20, in an effort to lure customers in during the winter doldrums. It’s the one time of year you can eat lunch at Tio Pepe for the price of McDonald’s. But with so many places to try, how do you know which Restaurant Week menu is right for you? Whether you’re a tourist, a millennial, or addicted to flan, Restaurant Week offers something for every palate. From the dozens of options, we’ve selected a few that sound delicious and make our recommendations below. (Christina Tkacik)

A full list of participating restaurants can be found at baltimorecountyrestaurantweek.com.

And that’s not the only option for the thrifty, but hungry. Baltimore Restaurant Week, offering two-course brunch and lunch offerings ($12-$20) and three-course dinners ($20-$35) at more than 100 city restaurants, runs now through Jan. 20. Details at baltimorerestaurantweek.com.

