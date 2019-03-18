Hamilton's former Clementine restaurant to become Char'd City pizzeria

Char’d City, a restaurant offering a mix of Southern Italian and North African fare, will be opening this spring in Hamilton.

“I haven’t seen anything like this in Baltimore,” said co-owner Sindee Gibson, who is opening the restaurant with her husband, Yassine Rmadhnia. He’s hoping to bring some of the tastes of his native Tunisia to his adopted city.

Char’d City will located at 5402 Harford Road, in the old Clementine’s space. It should be open in late April or early May, Gibson said.

Plans call for pizzas cooked in the restaurant’s wood-fired oven — including a crab pizza, as any respectable Baltimore pizzeria should offer. Meats will be strictly farm-to-table, Gibson said, as will vegetables, at least in season. Cheeses will be imported from Italy.

Gibson, a graduate of Delaware State University, has a background in hospitality and marketing, and spent seven years working at Nick’s Inner Harbor Seafood. Rmadhnia, who learned a lot about cooking from his family in Tunisia, has worked in the kitchens and as a server at several area bars and eateries, Gibson said, including The Horse You Came In On in Fells Point.

Char’d City will be BYOB, at least in the beginning. The couple hopes to get a liquor license and start booking live entertainmentby the end of the year, Gibson said.

