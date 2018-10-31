The Boathouse Canton has closed

The BoatHouse Canton, a waterfront restaurant and bar in Baltimore, has closed.

Known for its views and popular patio known as the DockBar, the restaurant’s final day of operation was Wednesday, said general manager Chris Golder. He declined to answer additional questions regarding the decision. Photographs of signs on the doors stating the BoatHouse had closed circulated on social media Wednesday.

Opened in April 2014, the restaurant and bar was located at 2809 Boston St. in the Tindeco Wharf apartment complex. The previous tenant was the bar Bay Cafe.

Owners Gene Singleton and Maureen McEnerney took control of the space at the beginning of 2014, and invested $1.1 million in renovations, Singleton told The Baltimore Sun at the time.

Reviews from Sun writers described a popular hangout, where locals brought their dogs to relax outside and listen to live music.

Last year, more than 30 employees did not show up to work after Immigration and Customs Enforcement began a review of the restaurant’s immigration records.

