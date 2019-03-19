Entertainment Food & Dining Baltimore Diner

National S'mores Day Aug. 10 [Pictures]

National S'mores Day is Aug. 10. Both the origins and etymology of the campfire smash-up of graham cracker, milk chocolate bar and marshmallow are unclear. But you don't have to know anything about a s'more to enjoy one.
Copyright © 2019, The Baltimore Sun, a Baltimore Sun Media Group publication | Place an Ad
32°