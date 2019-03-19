National S'mores Day Aug. 10 [Pictures]

Photo courtesy Hershey's
Maybe because it snaps apart so easily, the conic s'more is one made with Hershey's Milk Chocolate. Hersheys has created
a virtual fire for families to gather around. Through Sept. 7, s'mores fans can visit Camp Bondire to learn new ways to bond around the campfire and create s'mores-inspired memories. Camp Bondfire will also offer weekly tips, stories and activities focused on a variety of themes and encourage fans to join the fun by registering to be a Camper of the Week for a chance to win outdoor prizes like a backyard fire pit.
Some accounts trace the s'mores origin to the Girls Scouts. In a 2006 essay for Slate titled "I Can't Take It Any S'more! America's most abominable dessert," Liesl Schillinger writes, "The first known s'mores recipe appeared in 1927, in the Girl Scouts handbook "Tramping and Trailing With the Girl Scouts." Schilinger's essay is titled. In this 2004 Baltimore Sun photo, Brownie troop 1488 member Gabrielle Davis, then 7, from Parkton, chows down on a s'mores made at a North County Girl Scout Fall Family Fun Day.
National S'mores Day is Aug. 10. Both the origins and etymology of the campfire smash-up of graham cracker, milk chocolate bar and marshmallow are unclear. But you don't have to know anything about a s'more to enjoy one.