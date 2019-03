Courtesy of Brian Acquavella

Blue Agave in Federal Hill challenges diners to finish El Toro Grande, a 2-foot-long, 4-pound burrito filled with chicken, beef, vegetables and two jalapenos, in 30 minutes. Winners get their name on a wall and a T-shirt, but those who don't complete it in the half-hour have to pay $36.99 for the meal.

(1032 Light St., Federal Hill; 410-576-3938; blueagaverestaurant.com)