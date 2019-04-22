10 new things to try at the Baltimore Farmers Market

Christina Tkacik/Baltimore Sun
Business owner Raidel Marquez comes to Baltimore from Cuba by way of Pennsylvania, bringing from the island a knockout recipe for guacamole, originally made by the abuela of his business partner. On a recent Sunday, customers lined up to wait while Marquez mashed the avocados and his assistant squeezed in fresh lime juice. The resulting dip is perfectly chunky, receiving just the right amount of kick from cilantro.
SEE MORE GALLERIES
Christina Tkacik/Baltimore Sun
For business owners Nicole Foster and Dwight Campbell, the quest to make a non-dairy ice cream began at home. “Both of or boys are lactose intolerant,” said Campbell said. So they began making their own, using ingredients like fresh cashews, dates and coconut milk. After just six months in business, Campbell said, their creams are on the menus at five area restaurants, including Ida B’s Table. They also sell a number of sauces. Try their coconut and cardamom cream, an exotic and refreshing combination. You'll have no problem making your way through a pint.
SEE MORE GALLERIES
The Baltimore Farmers’ Market & Bazaar, held beneath the JFX downtown every Sunday morning until late December, offers a feast for the senses, with plenty to see, hear and above all, to eat. Here are 10 new items that should be on your "to try" list this year.
Christina Tkacik