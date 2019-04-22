Capital Gazette wins special Pulitzer Prize citation for coverage of newsroom shooting that killed five
Entertainment Food & Dining Baltimore Diner

10 new things to try at the Baltimore Farmers Market

The Baltimore Farmers’ Market & Bazaar, held beneath the JFX downtown every Sunday morning until late December, offers a feast for the senses, with plenty to see, hear and above all, to eat. Here are 10 new items that should be on your "to try" list this year. 

Christina Tkacik
Copyright © 2019, The Baltimore Sun, a Baltimore Sun Media Group publication | Place an Ad
61°