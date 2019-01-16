Pictures: Richard Gorelick's favorite Baltimore restaurants
What makes a restaurant a favorite? It could be anything from location and late hours to sweet service and a relaxing atmosphere. And sometimes it's amazing food. Some of these places would also go on my "best" list, some not. They all speak very directly to me, though, and they all have made my life in Baltimore happier.--Richard Gorelick Also see: Richard Gorelick's recent reviews and features
