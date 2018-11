Sarah Meehan / Baltimore Sun

Sacre Sucre, 2001 Fleet St., Fells Point; sacresucre.com

Learn how to make French- or Italian-style macarons in a lively kitchen setting at Sacre Sucre. The classes must be booked for groups of four to eight people at $85 per person by calling 443-873-0020 or emailing info@sacresucre.com. The three-hour classes are usually offered on Friday evenings and include a wine and cheese hour, a recipe book and all the macarons you make in class. Don’t worry if your creations end up being a disaster. In that case, the bakery will send you home with professionally made macarons.