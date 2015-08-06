Collection: Baltimore Sun restaurant reviews
-
B&O American Brasserie's new menu shines under latest chef
In 2009, B&O American Brasserie at Kimpton Hotel Monaco was the town darling. It opened amid great fanfare in the former Baltimore & Ohio Railroad headquarters, offering impressive New American cuisine in a swanky historic building. It hasn't lost its swagger with a lively bar — headed by Brendan...
-
Starlite Diner shows promising signs and growing pains in Belvedere Square
Several restaurants have come and gone at this Belvedere Square landmark that was once a Hess shoe store. Some people are even suggesting that the building is jinxed. New owner Leonard Clarke is working to change that perception with Starlite Diner. He opened the restaurant in late September in...
-
La Food Marketa puts a fun twist on Latin cuisine
When chef-owner Chad Gauss was planning the menu for La Food Marketa at Quarry Lake, he was guided by one idea: What would he and his staff from The Food Market in Hampden eat if they were dropped into Central America? His strategy resulted in a menu of accessible Latin food with definite North...
-
At Home Maid in Federal Hill, fresh breakfast food comes with long wait
This may be Baltimore's cutest restaurant: Home Maid in Federal Hill is decked out in kitschy rooster wallpaper, old-time photos and mismatched tables, sort of like Pottery Barn meets Aunt Bee's kitchen. The restaurant concentrates on breakfast with a minimalist menu that focuses on specialties...
-
La Scala's Italian comfort food offers a welcome throwback
La Scala Ristorante Italiano may not be the oldest restaurant in Little Italy, but after 21 years, it has become one of the stalwarts. While it's old-fashioned — in the best sense of the word — it's not static. Chef-owner Nino Germano started the restaurant in 1995 on High Street and moved the...
-
QuarterHouse Tavern in Canton is an ideal neighborhood hangout
There's a bit of irony that a former Pittsburgh Steelers bar in Canton features a cocktail called the Flacco Hun. But then, QuarterHouse Tavern, which opened in the old NcDevin's spot last year, is a completely different place. To start, owners Howard and Mary Beth Staley completely remodeled the...
-
Canton's Blue Hill Tavern should be back on your radar
Blue Hill Tavern opened to great fanfare in 2009, hailed as a pioneer in the awakening Brewers Hill area. Then diners mostly forgot about it. It's time to put the restaurant back on everybody's eating radar. The food is straightforward and remarkably good, with classic American offerings like roasted...
-
City Cafe's good record bodes well for Tark's Grill
City Cafe is the little coffee shop that could. After 22 years, the Mount Vernon staple has blossomed into a full-fledged restaurant with lunch, brunch and dinner menus served in a sleek, contemporary space. An espresso machine at the end of a new marble bar is a remaining nod to its early brew-house...
-
Chef Rod's Outrageous Burgers of Elkridge
Chef Rod’s Outrageous Burgers opened earlier this year in a former Food Mart at the gas station at 7894 Washington Blvd. It previously housed its sister restaurant, R&R Taqueria, which moved to a nearby strip shopping center.
-
Chef Chad Wells energizes the menu at Victoria Gastro Pub
The staff is happy that chef Chad Wells has taken over the direction of Victoria Gastro Pub's kitchen. On a recent visit, our waiter assured us that we could expect a new experience. The Columbia restaurant's menu has definitely been energized by Wells, who started there in July after leaving Alewife...