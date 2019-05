Kim Hairston / Baltimore Sun

In an effort to accommodate their many fans, owners of the Bluebird Cocktail Room in Hampden are expanding to a downstairs pub, slated to open in May. Owners say it will be a slightly more relaxed atmosphere than its upstairs counterpart. The drink menu’s focus will be on whiskey as well as Guinness drafts. Dining options include elevated pub fare like a foie gras burger for $23.

The space in 3600 Hickory Ave. was formerly occupied by the Little Bird Coffee Bar, which closed in February.