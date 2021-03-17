Remembering Yaphet Kotto, and the screen career Hollywood didn’t accommodate

Kotto made two key impressions in the early ‘70s. In “The Liberation of L.B. Jones,” he rammed a racist white Southern policeman through a threshing machine. In “Across 110th Street,” he held his own and then some against Anthony Quinn. In a parallel Hollywood universe of the ’70s and ’80s, Kotto would’ve been a marquee brand. He turned down the role of Lando Calrissian in “The Empire Strikes Back,” though that was hardly the stuff of major stardom; the George Lucas space escapades were still mainly white (and alien-green). Years later, Kotto nearly landed Patrick Stewart’s role on “Star Trek: The Next Generation”; some say he turned it down. Every actor who carves out a screen career has a considerable could’ve/would’ve/should’ve list.