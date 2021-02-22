Woody Allen, Soon-Yi Previn call HBO’s ‘Allen v. Farrow’ a ‘hatchet job’

Herdy said she began reaching out to Allen’s then-publicist, Leslee Dart, in June 2018 to try to interview him for the series. “I reached out to his rep a few times to try and interview him then -- and got crickets back,” she said. “I know they got my request, because I was able to get an assistant on the phone saying, ‘You are getting my emails, right?’ And she said yes. But they never responded.”