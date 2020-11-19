‘Wonder Woman 1984’ to debut in theaters and on HBO Max in December

Audiences have not been going back to the theaters in significant numbers since they began to reopen across the country in late August. Warner Bros. tested the waters early with Christopher Nolan’s “Tenet,” which was the first big movie to open in theaters after six months of being closed, but it didn’t do pre-pandemic numbers in the U.S., where theaters were still closed in major markets like Los Angeles and New York. Competitors took note. Most studios decided at that point to push their biggest films, from the James Bond film “No Time to Die” to “West Side Story” and “Black Widow,” to next year. Warner Bros. also sent its next big film, “The Witches” straight to HBO Max, which parent company Warner Media launched earlier this year.