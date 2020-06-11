In Spike Lee’s furious new film, Marvin Gaye’s ‘What’s Going On’ is still fighting the power

Which isn't to say that Gaye made the album with such a clear-headed sense of purpose. By most accounts, he was directly inspired by his brother Frankie's experience as a returning vet, though earlier uprisings in Watts and in Detroit had left him conflicted about singing the upbeat love songs — "How Sweet It Is (To Be Loved by You)" and "Ain't Nothing Like the Real Thing," for instance — that had made him a star. Curtis Mayfield's outspoken solo debut, released in 1970, was also likely on his mind, just as "What's Going On" would go on to shape Stevie Wonder's work in the mid-'70s.