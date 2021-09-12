‘Shang-Chi’ wins weekend box office in its second weekend

“Shang-Chi” is playing exclusively in theaters, and its second-week drop, 53%, was relatively modest. In two weeks of release, it has grossed $247.6 million globally. At its current pace, “Shang-Chi,” the first Marvel movie to star an Asian superhero (played by Simu Liu), may become the top summer release at the North American box office. Globally, its path is less certain. “Shang-Chi” currently doesn’t have a release date in China. Worldwide, Universal’s “Fast and Furious” sequel “F9” has fared better than any other pandemic release with more than $714 million in ticket sales.