How to watch the Oscars pre-show, with performances of all five best song nominees

He promised that the music will highlight the work of many great Hollywood film composers. “Everyone knows John Williams because he did ‘Indiana Jones’ and ‘Star Wars’ and all that stuff,” Questlove said. “But there’s a whole slew of people like Peter Thomas [Edgar Wallace films], Lalo Schifrin [’Mission Impossible,’ ‘Dirty Harry’], Bill Conti [’Rocky,’ ‘The Right Stuff’], Keith Mansfield [’Loot,’ ‘Taste of Excitement’], Piero Piccioni [’Swept Away’] -- names that most people don’t necessarily know, but people who stay for the credits do, like I did when I was kid. I want to make sure they’re included too. In those 60 songs we recorded, we covered some classic, classic composers from Hollywood and across the world.”