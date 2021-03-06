‘WandaVision’ finale: 6 burning questions on the fate of Agatha, Monica, the twins and more

Before we dive into all of that, however, it’s worth pointing out what “The Series Finale” did not do. It did not introduce any new major characters, or showcase a mind-melting surprise star cameo, or affirmatively establish a new Big Bad beyond Agatha Harkness (Kathryn Hahn). There was no tearing of the multiverse; for now, the X-Men remain firmly outside the MCU. The Sorcerer Supreme got a name check -- it seems Wanda’s stronger than him -- but Benedict Cumberbatch did not appear as Doctor Strange. Brie Larson didn’t fly in as Captain Marvel, either. Virtually all of the biggest fan theories about “WandaVision” came to naught, for the simple reason that many of those theories ultimately had very little to do with what was actually happening in “WandaVision.”