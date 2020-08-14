U.K. to resume socially distanced indoor performances starting Saturday

Indoor performances with socially distanced audiences will be permitted from Saturday in the U.K., secretary of state for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS) Oliver Dowden revealed in a series of tweets late on Thursday.
Indoor venues were due to reopen Aug. 1, but were postponed due to a rise in coronavirus cases at the end of July.
“Important COVID update on @DCMS areas,” tweeted Dowden. “With everyone’s hard work we’ve continued to keep the virus under control so we can now allow more leisure, sport and cultural activities to reopen safely.”
“Indoor Performances with socially distanced audiences will be permitted from this weekend,” Dowden added. “Another important step on the recovery of the arts, helped by our £1.57bn rescue package. This Government is #HereForCulture@ace_national.”
The theater sector has been one of the hardest hit in the U.K. due to the prolonged closure. A high profile casualty was Andrew Lloyd Webber’s “The Phantom of the Opera.” In July, the government announced a $1.9 billion lifeline for the arts sector.