Commentary: ‘Tiger King’ confuses binge-watching ‘justice’ with the real thing. That’s a problem

Baskin is loathed by the exotic animal breeders and zoo owners featured in "Tiger King," many of whom are male, anti-government and express anger that a woman has come after their livelihoods and bested them. She has money, big cats and the law on her side. Meanwhile, her nemeses are an ex-con who served time for strangling his wife, the leader of a zoo/cult whose multiple "wives" refer to him as a god (or Bhagavan), a failed strip club manager and Joe Exotic. Among all the hateful screeds Exotic posted against Baskin, the most telling are videos of him sexually manipulating and firing his gun into a rubber, life-size sex doll he dubbed Carole Baskin.