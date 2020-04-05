New ‘Tiger King’ episode coming to Netflix

"Tiger King," which premiered on Netflix on March 20, has been many people's latest TV obsession, especially while everyone is stuck inside during the coronavirus quarantine. The series follows the bizarre exploits of private zoo owner Joe Exotic, who runs a zoo full of hundreds of tigers and other rare animals. At the end of the series, he ends up in jail serving a 22-year sentence for animal abuse and plotting to carry out a murder-for-hire plot against his fellow big cat owner rival, Carole Baskin.