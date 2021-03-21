‘Tiger King’ one year later: What’s the latest on Joe Exotic and Carole Baskin?

In a recent interview with RadioTimes, Baskin revealed that she felt “misled” and “betrayed” by her portrayal in “Tiger King,” which is why she told the showrunners to “lose her number.” While Baskin has shut down the idea of returning for a possible second season, she has continued to advocate for big cats and capitalize on her newfound star status. Last September, she performed on three episodes of “Dancing With the Stars,” which significantly boosted the network series’ ratings from last season. Additionally, Baskin has become one of Cameo’s most prolific earners, where she is currently charging $299 for a customized video message.