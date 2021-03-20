‘The Talk’ canceled at least another week amid Sharon Osbourne probe

Amid the ongoing probe into comments made by Sharon Osbourne during a heated exchange between her and fellow “The Talk” co-host Sheryl Underwood, CBS is further extending the daytime talk show’s hiatus through “at least next week,” according to a source familiar with the matter.
CBS had previously announced that it would launch an investigation into comments made on-air in which Osbourne defended Piers Morgan’s comments about Meghan Markle. Morgan had expressed skepticism about Markle’s comments to Oprah that she felt suicidal and experienced racism within the Royal Family.
“Educate me, tell me when you have heard him say racist things?” Osbourne told Underwood during last Wednesday’s show. “I very much feel like I’m about to be put in the electric chair because I have a friend, who many people think is a racist, so that makes me a racist?”
Osbourne told Variety last Saturday that she had felt “blindsided” by the segment, claiming that CBS executives had engineered the conversation without her input. She issued an apology via Twitter following the on-air exchange, saying in part, “I have always been embraced with so much love and support from the Black community and I have deep respect and love for the Black community. To anyone of color that I offended and/or to anyone that feels confused or let down by what I said, I am truly sorry.”
The pause on production had originally been slated to end on Tuesday, March 23.
CBS released a statement this week reiterating its commitment to inclusion: “CBS is committed to a diverse, inclusive and respectful workplace across all of our productions. We’re also very mindful of the important concerns expressed and discussions taking place regarding events on ‘The Talk.’ This includes a process where all voices are heard, claims are investigated and appropriate action is taken where necessary. The show will extend its production hiatus until next Tuesday as we continue to review these issues.”
Deadline first reported news of the hiatus extension.