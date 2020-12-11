Review: Taylor Swift’s surprise LP ‘Evermore’ is more — and less — ‘Folklore’

What distinguishes “Folklore” from “Evermore,” of course, was the element of surprise — not in how the albums appeared (which shocked fans and industry insiders alike in both cases), but in the stylistic shift “Folklore” embodied. By downsizing her music, Swift’s first 2020 record obliged listeners to reconsider the skills of a master spectacle-maker; “Folklore,” with its many tunes about characters both real and imagined, also asked us to detach Swift’s songs from the particulars of her highly scrutinized personal life.