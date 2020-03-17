Stuart Whitman, ‘Cimarron Strip’ actor and Oscar nominee, dies at 92

Whitman was born on Feb. 1, 1928, in San Francisco. He was the oldest of two sons, to Cecilia and Joseph Whitman, who sparked his son's show business gene while running for Congress and giving speeches at the old Tammany Hall theater in New York. He appeared in summer stock productions at 12. They arrived in Los Angeles in the mid-1940s, and his father worked for the post-WWI government-run Manhattan Project before becoming a lawyer, and, soon after, a real estate developer.